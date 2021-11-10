Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.81 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.57.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

