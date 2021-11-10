Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 4,000 Shares

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZEUS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 46,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,749. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

