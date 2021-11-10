Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson Sells 65,434 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,125. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

