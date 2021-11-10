Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 2,177,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,589. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

