NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,966.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,975.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

