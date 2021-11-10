Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.17

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

