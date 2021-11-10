Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.17

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.