Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 609,341 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of F.N.B. worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 808,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 209,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

