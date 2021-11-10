Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dillard’s worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of DDS opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.63. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $313.01.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.