Novacoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $890,203.93 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,949.08 or 0.98678480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00050987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00040025 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.35 or 0.00608015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.