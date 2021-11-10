Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,753 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after purchasing an additional 579,320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 377,984 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,244,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,849,000 after purchasing an additional 230,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,654 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

