Northern Trust Corp Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 302 shares of company stock worth $24,159 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TMP opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.