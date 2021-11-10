Northern Trust Corp Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.