Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 431.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

