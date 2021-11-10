Northern Trust Corp Acquires 46,183 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

