Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,063 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

