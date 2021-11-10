Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Woodmark by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in American Woodmark by 100,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

