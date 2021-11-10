Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $4,376,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

