Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE:PII opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

