NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Christina Carroll purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $243.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NN by 161.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

