NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in NiSource by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 271,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,698. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.