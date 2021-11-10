NFTb Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $51.42 million and $6.19 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00073441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.92 or 0.99997968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,673.10 or 0.06992275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020037 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.