NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $899,104.99 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $899,104.99 and approximately $367.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.00435439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

