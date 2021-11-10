NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.380-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,040. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

