New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,682,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1,051.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

