New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New Frontier Health worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in New Frontier Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 792,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Frontier Health by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in New Frontier Health by 96.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in New Frontier Health by 136.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NFH opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

