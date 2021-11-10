NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.