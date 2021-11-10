National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

