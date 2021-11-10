National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $154.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.45 million and the highest is $158.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $558.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $568.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 227,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

