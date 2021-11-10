National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of NVR worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15,503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in NVR by 2,439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NVR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,200.27 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,875.20 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,966.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,975.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 338.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

