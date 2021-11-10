National Pension Service Acquires 3,374 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,762,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,610,000 after acquiring an additional 694,778 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

