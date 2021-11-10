National Pension Service Acquires 3,155 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

