National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NFG opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

