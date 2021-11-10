N-able (NYSE:NABL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NABL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 148,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,388. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55.

NABL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

