Myriad (XMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,418.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $13,418.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 149.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,446,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.