Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. It is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. It is also transitioning via buyouts, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. It aims to invest $600 million annually during 2021-2024 to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MUR opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -18.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

