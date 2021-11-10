Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Elisabeth W. Keller Sells 11,022 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MUR stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.61. 2,499,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

