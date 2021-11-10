Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of MLI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,576. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mueller Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Mueller Industries worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

