MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.11

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.11 and traded as high as C$65.02. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$64.89, with a volume of 50,111 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

