MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $155.56. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

