Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.44

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 30133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRG.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of C$754.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

