Morgan Stanley Sells 1,721,948 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,721,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Kinross Gold worth $46,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

