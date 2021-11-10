Morgan Stanley Has $45.79 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 341,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

