Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.80% of Monro worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

