Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 667,064 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $21.12.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

