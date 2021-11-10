MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.46 Million

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $203.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.90 million. MongoDB reported sales of $150.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $808.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,035,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $576.77 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $586.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

