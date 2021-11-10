Money Design Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.