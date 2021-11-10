Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $306.88 Average PT from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.88.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.38. 136,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.05. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

