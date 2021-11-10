Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 575,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,722,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

