Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Model N stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 909,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

