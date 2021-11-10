Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

