Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.12.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
